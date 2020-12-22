11 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting during a robbery in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the 33-year-old was shot in the chest during "the commission of a robbery" in the 3000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, who had a concealed-carry license, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t commented on the death.

One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The man, 39, was standing in an alley about 2:55 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Cortez Street when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Miguel Perez, who lived in the neighborhood where he was shot, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Later that morning, another man showed up at St. Mary’s Hospital after being hurt in the same shooting. He was being treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm, and was listed in serious condition.

A man was shot to death in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call found the 41-year-old about 1:10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Paulina Street, police said. He had been shot multiple times in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Lyman J. Bates.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was sitting in a car about 8:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Western Avenue when a male approached and opened fire, striking him in the arm and abdomen, police said. The 36-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A woman was hurt in a shooting in Fernwood on the South Side. She was in a vehicle about 6:06 p.m. in the 300 block of West 103rd Street when shots rang out, police said. The woman, 31, was grazed in the head and took herself to Trinity Hospital, where she was in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Town. The 18-year-old was riding in a Jeep about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue when someone fired shots, grazing him in the head and causing the Jeep to crash into two vehicles, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two men were wounded in separate shootings on the South Side. About 2:15 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in Englewood. He was in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when a white vehicle and a brown vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. Around the same time, another man was wounded in a shooting in Gresham. The 23-year-old was in the 7700 block of South Honore Street, when he was shot in the head. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot and wounded while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was northbound in the 3300 block of South California Avenue about 7:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire, according to police. The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 33-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side. The man was sitting in a parked car about 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue when shots were fired, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Thirty-eight people were shot, six of them killed, last weekend citywide.