11 shot Thursday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot Thursday in Chicago including a 28-year-old man hurt in a shooting in Burnside on the South Side.

About 9:40 p.m., the man was sitting in his vehicle in an alley in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a dark-red SUV pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the buttocks and drove to 81st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, where he found police who called paramedics and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the buttocks while he sat in a vehicle in the 6900 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 21-year-old man was shot while driving in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was driving about 6:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Sacramento Avenue when a man in a white Nissan Rogue fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the back and drove to the 6400 block of South Whipple Street where emergency crews responded, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in serious condition, according to police and fire officials.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 26, was traveling in a vehicle about 6:35 p.m. when someone in a gray SUV fired shots at him in the 1600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said. He was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, fire officials said.

Two people were shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man and woman, both 18, were driving about 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 11500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the arm and the woman was struck in the abdomen, police said. They drove themselves to Roseland Hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not known.

A 21-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was shot in the head about 5:35 p.m. he drove east in the first block of East 71st Street, police said. He drove to the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue, where paramedics picked him up and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The man was listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

Thursday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was shot in the Roseland community area.

Few details were released about the shooting, which Chicago police said happened about 1:55 p.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street. The man, shot in his leg, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Two men were hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

A gunman fired shots at a man he was arguing with about 9:15 a.m. in the 800 block of West 70th Street, police said.

The man, 36, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. Another man, 41, was grazed in his back by a bullet while he sat in a vehicle nearby, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

The gunman was seen running west on 70th Street, police said

In the day’s first reported incident, a South Shore Line officer shot and critically wounded an unruly passenger he was trying to remove from a train Thursday morning at the Hegewisch station.

An officer of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line, was called by a conductor who said a passenger was being verbally aggressive, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.

As the officer tried to remove the 33-year-old passenger from the train, the passenger became "physically aggressive and a struggle ensued," at which point the officer shot the passenger in his abdomen, police said.

The passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The officer was taken to a hospital for a facial injury, police said. He was in good condition at Trinity Hospital, Langford said.

One gunshot was fired in the incident, according to NICTD President Mike Nolan. The shooting happened on or near train number 114, which arrived about 8:30 a.m. at the Hegewisch station, 13730 S Brainerd Ave., he said.

Nine people were shot Wednesday citywide.