9 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a woman who was shot after two males chased her out of an apartment building in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, 28, was trying to visit a friend about 9:45 p.m. when she ran into the males in the hallway of a building in the 8300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. After an argument, the males chased the woman out of the building and shot her in the buttocks as she was getting into her vehicle. The woman drove herself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 31, was standing outside about 7:35 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan drove by in the 1400 block of West 72nd Street and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the hip and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Minutes prior, a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The man, 20, was traveling in a vehicle about 7 p.m. when a group of males on the corner began shooting at him in the 300 block of East 116th Street, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About an hour prior in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side a 26-year-old man was shot. He was sitting inside a vehicle about 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 51st Street when someone fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the face and showed up at Holy Cross Hospital but was later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Two teenage boys were critically wounded in a shootout that injured three people in Chatham on the South Side. The boys, both 16, opened fire at each other about 5:10 p.m. from different vehicles traveling in the 300 block of West 83rd Street, police said. One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg and head, while the other was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Chicago fire officials said one of the boys was in "grave condition" while the other was in serious-to-critical condition, though officials noted he had stabilized. A third person showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center shortly after the shooting with a gunshot wound to their back. Their condition was not known.

Advertisement

A ride-share driver was in serious condition after he was shot by his passenger in an attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The passenger shot the driver at 1:30 p.m. while trying to take the car at the end of a ride in the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. Officers found the 48-year-old driver with a gunshot wound to the chest in the back of his Dodge Charger. The man, a Lyft driver, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was serious, according to the Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

In the day’s first reported shooting, an 18-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. About 1 a.m. he was walking in the 3300 block of West 26th Street, when someone inside a black sedan open fire, police said. He was struck in the foot and took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Four people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.