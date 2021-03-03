2 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Chatham shootout

Two teenage boys were wounded, one critically, Wednesday in a shootout in Chatham on the South Side.

The boys, both 16, opened fire at each other about 5:10 p.m. from different vehicles traveling in the 300 block of West 83rd Street, Chicago police said.

One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg and head, police said, while the other was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago fire officials said one of the boys was in critical condition. The condition of the other was not immediately known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.