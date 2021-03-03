1 killed, 3 others wounded in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by in South Shore on the South Side.

The man was identified as Jarrell L. Berry by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was walking with a group of people about 2:40 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue, when someone inside a black minivan fired shots at them, Chicago police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Berry lived in the same block where he was shot, the medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was gravely wounded after she was shot in her head Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. She was found shortly before noon in a second-floor apartment in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. The 21-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. Additional details weren’t released.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side. The 19-year-old was on the street about 4:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Grace Street when someone opened fire from a vehicle, police said. He was struck in the thigh and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

Less than an hour prior, a woman was shot on the Near West Side. About 3:45 p.m., she was in the 700 block of West Maxwell Street when she was shot in the chest, police said. The 30-year-old took herself to Loyola Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Four people were shot Monday citywide.