Woman chased out of apartment building, shot in Gresham: police

Two males chased a woman out of an apartment building and shot her Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, 28, was trying to visit a friend about 9:45 p.m. when she ran into the males in the hallway of a building in the 8300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

After an argument, the males chased the woman out of the building and shot her in the buttocks as she was getting into her vehicle, police said.

The woman drove herself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.