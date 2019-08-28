11 shot Tuesday in Chicago

article

At least 11 people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including a 37-year-old man who was critically injured in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk with another man, 33, about 8:37 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Perry Avenue when two males approached them, Chicago police said. One of the males produced a handgun and fired shots at them.

The 33-year-old was struck in the buttocks and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 37-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Minutes earlier, two people were shot in separate incidents just a few blocks away from each other on the South Side.

In Avalon Park, a 43-year-old woman was on the sidewalk about 8:21 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Dorchester Avenue when someone approached her and opened fire, police said. She was hit in the stomach and her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At the same time, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby in Chatham.

He was on the sidewalk about 8:21 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone he knew approached him and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police sources believe the shooting was a domestic-related incident and said the man was not cooperating with officers.

Tuesday's latest reported shooting wounded a man and a woman in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

They were arguing with a male acquaintance about 8:58 p.m. at a residence in the 2600 block of West 44th Street when the male fired shots, police said.

The woman, 30, was struck in the leg and hip, and the 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. They were both stabilized at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Earlier in the day, a teen was shot in Humboldt Park.

The 17-year-old was walking about 7:03 p.m. near the intersection of West Le Moyne Street and North Avers Avenue when someone fired shots from Avers, police said. He was shot in the forearm and took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The day's earliest shooting hurt a 17-year-old boy in Albany Park.

He was driving about 3:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a passing white Jeep opened fire, police said. The boy was grazed in the leg and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

At least three more people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including:

A 69-year-old man struck in the ankle about 1:10 p.m. in the first block of East 110th Street;

A 17-year-old boy shot about 10:40 a.m. in the 800 block of West 66th Street; and

A 27-year-old man shot in the leg about 7:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Sacramento Boulevard.

Tuesday's shootings come after a Monday in which two people were wounded in citywide shootings.