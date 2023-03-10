11 suspects charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine in Chicago

Eleven people have been charged with allegedly conspiring to distribute crack cocaine between December 2021 and November 2022.

Eduart Hoxha, 35, of Chicago, also known as "Finn" and "white boy," Alexis del Toro, 24, of Elmwood Park, also known as "Tony," Freddy del Toro, 27, of Elmwood Park, also known as "Fredo" and "Ricky," Bryan del Toro, 22, of Elmwood Park, Alex Hernandez, 24, of Chicago, also known as "Joey" and "Biggie," Hader Garcia, 19, of Chicago, also known as "Luis," Ruben Valencia, 22, of Chicago, Karina Jimenez, 35, of Chicago, also known as "Kay Kay" and "Rina," Kevin Ramirez, 27, of Evanston, Jonas Castillo, 26, of Chicago, also known as "Guero," and Jesenia Calle, 20, of Chicago, also known as "J-dog" have all been charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine for the La Familia Stones street gang in the Chicago area – specifically in the Albany Park neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Two of the defendants have also been charged with murder and are currently being held in state custody.

As a part of the investigation, prosecutors said law enforcement shut down a telephone drug hotline. Customers used the hotline to order crack cocaine, which was then delivered by one of the defendants.

Law enforcement seized hundreds of grams of crack cocaine and numerous firearms.

All but one of the defendants were arrested by federal agents last week. One defendant remains at large.