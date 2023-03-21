11 victims tortured into false confessions, wrongfully convicted file lawsuits against Chicago detective

Eleven victims, who were wrongfully imprisoned, have filed lawsuits against Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara and other officers.

Many of the men were tortured into false confessions, framed and spent years in prison for murders they did not commit.

On Tuesday, the men gathered in front of City Hall, calling on the next mayor of Chicago to address police misconduct. The wrongfully convicted men and their legal teams say the next mayor should put the city on a different path.

Officials say 39 exonerations have been linked to Guevara and the city has paid more than $74 million of taxpayer dollars for the detective's misconduct.

"It was not just Guevara acting alone in any one of these cases. Every single time Guevara framed somebody, he acted in concert with other detectives, who worked with him, who covered up for him, who did the same things," said Russell Ainsworth, Partner at Loevy & Loevy.

Guevara retired in 2005 and has never been charged with the crimes.

He is living in Texas, and has collected $1.2 million in taxpayer-funded pension payments.