11 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

Eleven people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy seriously wounded on the Far South Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the teen was in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and groin area, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. No arrests have been reported.

A 36-year-old woman was shot late Thursday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The woman was riding as a passenger in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East Marquette Road when a male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. She was struck in the right shoulder and driven to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man was shot Thursday night in The Island neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the right calf, according to police. He was driven to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About five minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was outside about 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue when he heard several shots and felt pain, police said. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:05 p.m., the men were outside in the 700 block of North Lorel Avenue when someone fired multiple shots, police said.

One man, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was listed in serious condition, police said. The other man, 21, was struck in the left calf and taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 10:40 p.m. she was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 1300 block of North Monticello Avenue when a male on the sidewalk began shouting gang slogans before shooting at the vehicle, police said. The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper left arm and was taken to St. Marys Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A man was shot and critically wounded on the South Side.

He was outside about 7:20 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and leg, police said. The 32-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another person was shot Thursday evening in West Englewood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said. A male suffered gunshot wounds to his lower back and abdomen in the incident, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

He was in a vehicle about 3 p.m. at a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was sitting in his vehicle about 1:55 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone inside a white-colored vehicle began firing shots, police said. The 30-year-old was struck in the face and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Advertisement

Thirteen people were shot, three fatally, Wednesday across Chicago.