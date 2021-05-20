3 killed, 10 others hurt Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Three people were killed and 10 others wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot during a shootout in South Shore.

The teen fired shots into a store at two males about 8:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

The males returned fire, striking the teen in the abdomen and neck, as well as a 49-year-old man who was inside the store, police said.

The boy and the man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

A man died in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday morning in Park Manor on the South Side, police said.

The 32-year-old was outside in the 7400 block of South King Drive when a gunman opened fire from a passing silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey, about 11:20 a.m., police said.

The man was hit multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

In nonfatal attacks, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

He was in front of a residence about 3:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone opened fire from a vehicle, police said.

The 26-year-old was struck multiple times, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 10:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street when three male suspects got out of a gray-colored car and began firing shots, police said.

The man was struck in the lower back and was taken to Ignalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey by a passing civilian, police said. He was later transferred in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the day’s first reported shootng, a man was seriously hurt in a shooting early Wednesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 1:35 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

The 28-year-old was shot in the abdomen and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was serious, police said.

At least seven others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Fourteen peope were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.