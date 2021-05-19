2 killed, 12 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed and 12 others wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in the East Side neighborhood.

Officers found Leonardo Lee on the front porch of a home in the 3300 block of East 109th Street about 2:55 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. police said. The teen was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told officers they saw a black car leaving the scene immediately after the shooting, according to police. No one was in custody.

Tuesday night, a 47-year-old man was found shot to death in East Garfield Park.

About 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue and found Edward Glen unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

Glen was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a woman was shot in the face in a domestic attack Tuesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The woman, 26, was shot by a man she knew around 2:15 p.m. in the back of a home in the 900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to police.

She had gunshot wounds to her face and body, police said. Paramedics took her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot Tuesday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 4:20 p.m., the boy was on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue when a vehicle approached him and someone inside began firing shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the foot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Minutes later, two men were seriously wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

The men, both 27, were on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive about 4:45 p.m. when a person approached and fired shots at them, police said.

Both men were struck in the leg and one was also hit in the chest, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was stopped at a red light about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a white Buick SUV pulled up next to him and people from inside began yelling gang slogans, Chicago police said.

The occupants of the Buick began firing shots as the man drove away, police said.

He suffered graze wounds to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

At least seven others were wounded Tuesday in citywide gun violence.

Twelve people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago.