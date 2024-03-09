11-year-old boy taken in stolen vehicle in Chicago, found safely

A child was taken in a stolen vehicle Friday night on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The 11-year-old boy was left inside a running Ford sedan about 11:01 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Pulaski Park, when someone jumped in and drove away, with the child still inside, police said.

The carjacker then abandoned the vehicle with the boy still inside in the 3300 block of West Devon Avenue, where they were found a short time later.

The child was unharmed, police said.

There was no one in custody and area detectives are still investigating.