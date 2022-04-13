11-year-old girl, man shot while changing tire in Chicago alley

An 11-year-old girl was among two people shot Tuesday night in an alley in Humboldt Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The girl and a 22-year-old man were changing a tire in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street around 10:11 p.m. when three males approached them and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot in her lower left leg and the man was wounded in his right buttocks and lower right leg, according to officials.

Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.