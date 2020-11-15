11-year-old girl missing from Englewood

article

An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Trinity Simpson was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

She was wearing a pink Polo jacket, pink tie-dye shirt, light blue jeans and tan Ugg boots, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Simpson is 4-foot-11, 144 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.