1,173 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 1,173 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another six people died from the disease.

That brings the statewide total 162,748 cases and 7,301 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate is now 3.0%, slightly lower than 3.1% on Friday.

Within the last 24 hours, laboratories have tested 34,598 specimens of the coronavirus, the health department said.