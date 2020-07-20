Expand / Collapse search

1,173 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 23: A worker directs residents at a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up on a vacant lot in the Austin neighborhood on June 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The site is one of four mobile testing sites, two community-based sites

CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Monday said another 1,173 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another six people died from the disease.

That brings the statewide total 162,748 cases and 7,301 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate is now 3.0%, slightly lower than 3.1% on Friday.

Within the last 24 hours, laboratories have tested 34,598 specimens of the coronavirus, the health department said.