$12.5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago area

Cha-ching! Someone’s life is about to change.

Someone won a whopping $12.5 million lottery jackpot over the weekend. The winning ticket was sold in suburban Elgin.

The winning ticket was purchased at Total Liquors, which is located at 823 Summit Street. The winning ticket matched all six Lotto numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 13-15-28-29-31-44.

Bharat and Chetan Patel, the owners of Total Liquors, found out they sold the winning ticket when they received a phone call from another business owner just before midnight on Saturday.

"When I took the call, I was in total shock and disbelief," said Bharat Patel. "I didn’t believe it, so I checked the Illinois Lottery’s website and saw our store's name listed as the retailer that sold the winning Lotto ticket. At that moment, my disbelief turned into sheer joy!"

Total Liquors has sold winning Lotto tickets before, but this was the biggest jackpot they’ve been a part of.

"We’ve owned this store for five years and over the years, we’ve sold a lot of winning Lottery tickets. However, this is the biggest one we’ve been a part of - thanks to our loyal customers," Patel said.

When asked about the winner, Patel said he believes it’s a regular customer who plays the Lotto game frequently.

For selling the winning ticket, the Elgin business will receive a bonus of $125,000.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim the prize.