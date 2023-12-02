12 cars broken into overnight in downtown Chicago

At least a dozen cars were damaged Saturday morning in downtown Chicago.

Damage was discovered on a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Lexus while they were parked around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Financial Place in the South Loop, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, nine vehicles were broken into in the 600 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

Around 4:20 a.m., an unoccupied Volvo SUV was damaged in the 700 block of South Financial Place.

There is no one in custody. Area detectives are investigating.