12 more CPD employees test positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Police Department announced Thursday that 12 more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now 76 total cases of the disease in the department, police said. Of the total, 74 are police officers and two are civilian members.

The announcement comes the same day officials confirmed the death of an officer due to COVID-19, the first in the nearly 14,000-person department.

He was identified as officer Marco Di Franco, who worked in the department’s narcotics division, interim Supt. Charlie Beck said Thursday at a news conference.

On Wednesday the department said it had 64 total COVID-19 cases.

Illinois health officials Thursday announced 715 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, raising the tally to 7,695 in the state. In total, 157 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois.

