12 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at church on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Fire officials say 12 people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a church on Chicago's South Side.
The Chicago Fire Department says that just after 1 p.m. Sunday it was called to the New Philadelphia Church for reports of a gas smell.
When fire crews arrived at the church, they measured the air and found high levels of carbon monoxide.
Firefighters say those injured were taken to two hospitals in good to serious condition.