12 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old man who was killed in Austin on the West Side.

The man was shot near his ear about 11:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Superior Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Mitchel Barber of Austin, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded late Wednesday in West Garfield Park.

The man, 28, was standing outside about 11:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone in a gray-colored SUV fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot after two people broke into a home in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the suspects forced their way into the home through a back door in the 6400 block of South Laflin Street and pistol-whipped a 60-year-old man inside, Chicago police said.

They went into a room and shot a 37-year-old man in the leg and back before taking his wallet, cash and iPhone, police said. The younger man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, while the older man refused medical attention.

Three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in a parking lot about 7:13 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Division Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the back while another man, 41, was shot in the thigh, police said. A third man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. They were all taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

In Austin, three more people were wounded in shootings throughout the afternoon and evening, including a 70-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet inside a home.

A bullet went through a front window about 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue and struck the woman in the chest, according to police. She was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, and was listed in good condition.

A 60-year-old man was grazed by a bullet over an hour earlier in the same neighborhood.

He was on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Ohio Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, Chicago police said. The man was grazed in the arm and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, another man was grazed in a shooting in Austin.

About 1:15 p.m, the 41-year-old was standing in the 4900 block of West Adams Street when someone approached and began firing shots, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the left ear and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

A 31-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:05 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 21st Street when someone in a passing silver SUV fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About half an hour earlier, a 26-year-old man showed up at a North Side hospital after being shot.

He drove himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital about 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his left leg, Chicago police said. He was listed in good condition.

The man told officers he was on Peterson Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, but was unable to give an accurate address for the shooting, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting happened at the stroke of midnight in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the chest in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said. She showed up at Jackson Park Hospital and was listed in good condition.

On Tuesday, 20 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Chicago.