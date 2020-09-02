12 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported fatal shooting killed a man who was shot on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

The man was driving north about 9:55 p.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire between Halsted Street and the junction with Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

The man was struck by gunfire and crashed, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:50 a.m. the three men, 36, 28 and 35, were outside in the 6700 block of South Ada Street, when someone fired shots at them from a gangway of a home, police said.

The 36-year-old was struck in the foot and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

The 28-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died about two hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was identified as Cinque Lee of South Shore, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

In non-fatal shoots, A man was wounded in a shooting in Homan Square on the West Side.

The 52-year-old was shot in the back about 6:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a man and a woman were wounded when they were shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 6:05 p.m. near West Lithuanian Plaza Court and South Artesian Avenue when someone on foot fired shots, police said. The man, 23, and the 20-year-old woman were both struck in their leg.

Both of them were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

About the same time a man was also shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 6 p.m., the 42-year-old was in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the body and taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Thirty minutes prior a man was shot in East Garfield Park.

About 5:30 p.m., he was in the 3600 block of West Huron Street when someone fired shots, police said.

The 24-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

He was standing on a corner about 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 17th Street when someone in a gold-colored sedan fired shots, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded two people in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were traveling in a black-colored Infiniti about 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

A male was struck in the head and body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another male was shot in the arm, shoulder and taken to the same hospital where he was also in critical condition, police said.

Ten people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.