12 shot, 3 killed overnight in South Side shootings

At least a dozen people were shot, three of whom were killed, across the South Side Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Most of the shootings happened between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. No one is in custody for any of the shootings, police said.

Two men were killed in separate Washington Park shootings and another man was killed in Grand Crossing, all at around 1 a.m., police said.

A 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway at about 1 a.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

Fifteen minutes later and a half mile away, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot standing in another Washington Park alleyway.

Someone in a black sedan shot the man in the back at about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

One man was killed and another was wounded in a Grand Crossing shooting early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

An unknown person shot the two while they were standing on a sidewalk at about 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

One man, whose age has not been reported, was fatally shot in the head and the other, a 50-year-old, was in good condition after he was shot in the right leg, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least seven other people were also shot, according to police: