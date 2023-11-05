12 shot, 3 killed overnight in South Side shootings
CHICAGO - At least a dozen people were shot, three of whom were killed, across the South Side Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Most of the shootings happened between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. No one is in custody for any of the shootings, police said.
Two men were killed in separate Washington Park shootings and another man was killed in Grand Crossing, all at around 1 a.m., police said.
A 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway at about 1 a.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.
Fifteen minutes later and a half mile away, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot standing in another Washington Park alleyway.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Someone in a black sedan shot the man in the back at about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
One man was killed and another was wounded in a Grand Crossing shooting early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
An unknown person shot the two while they were standing on a sidewalk at about 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.
One man, whose age has not been reported, was fatally shot in the head and the other, a 50-year-old, was in good condition after he was shot in the right leg, police said.
They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
At least seven other people were also shot, according to police:
- A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the head by an unknown person while driving in the the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday night. He was taken to Mt. Sinai.
- Two men were shot in a second floor Roseland apartment at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of South King Drive. A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head. The second man, whose age wasn’t reported, suffered gunshots to his left leg and is in serious condition. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- Three people, including one teenager, were shot in the the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue late Saturday night. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, 20-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and a 24-year-old man was grazed on his abdomen. All were in good condition. The boy was taken University of Chicago Medical Center, the woman went to Holy Cross Hospital and the man was taken to Mt. Sinai.
- A 27-year-old man was driving his car when he was shot in the back in the 1200 block of West 48th Street just after 1 a.m. He drove himself to Holy Cross and was later transferred to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
- A 31-year-old woman was shot driving her car in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound on her left leg.