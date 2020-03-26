12 shot Wednesday in Chicago’s most violent day since stay-at-home order began

article

Chicago saw a significant increase in gun violence Wednesday with 12 people shot, the most violent day since the city issued a stay-at-home order over the weekend to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The day’s last reported shooting left a 24-year-old woman in critical condition in Little Village on the Southwest Side. She was in the back seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when someone in a white SUV fired shots, Chicago police said. She was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Earlier in the evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. The boy was outside about 10:15 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the torso and leg, police said. The boy’s friends took him to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. They were standing in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue about 6:10 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A man, 42, was shot in the ankle, calf and armpit while a 32-year-old man was shot in the side and foot, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A woman, 43, was hit in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings:

About 6:35 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot in Humboldt Park. He on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot about 4:45 p.m. in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He was on the sidewalk near the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone opened fire and struck him in the leg, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 3:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side. He was outside in the 1700 block of North Long Street when two males walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side. He was walking in the 1100 block of North Christiana Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at him, police said. He was hit in the right arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in her hand about 10 a.m. in East Garfield Park. She was standing on a sidewalk with two others in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. She was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital.

About 7:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in Burnside on the South Side.He was walking to a store in the 9100 block of South Dauphin Avenue when three people approached him and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 29, was walking about 12:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when someone in a gray sedan shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Tuesday, two people were shot in Chicago.