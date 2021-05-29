12-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Grand Crossing shooting

A 12-year-old boy was grazed by a bulled in a shooting early Saturday in Grand Crossing.

The boy was with a group of people about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Dobson Avenue when someone inside a black Dodge Charger fired shots, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed his leg and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He may not have been the intended target, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.