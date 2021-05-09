12-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot in suburban Hazel Crest

A 12-year-old girl from Gresham on the South Side was killed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Hazel Crest.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in the 17600 block of Arlington Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Erica Gibson suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Hazel Crest police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.

