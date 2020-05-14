12-year-old dies of COVID-19, marking the youngest Cook County death from the coronavirus

A 12-year-old boy who died early Thursday is the youngest known person to die from a COVID-19 infection in Cook County, officials said.

The boy, from Gage Park, died at 12:18 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He died from pneumonia and a COVID-19 infection with asthma, sleep apnea and Charcot-Marie Tooth Disorder as contributing factors, the medical examiners’ office said.

Charcot-Marie Tooth Disorder is a neuromuscular disorder characterized by weakness and muscle loss in the lower legs, hands and feet, according to the American Medical Association.

At 12 years old, he was seven years younger than the next youngest victim of COVID-19 in Cook County. A 19-year-old man from south suburban Riverdale died April 10 from respiratory failure and a COVID-19 infection, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County has also recorded two 20 year olds who died from the coronavirus: A man in Park Forest who died on April 25, and another man who died April 14 in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side. At least 13 other people in the 20s have died from COVID-19 in Cook County.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office announced another 126 deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, raising the county’s total death count to 2,756.

The death toll in Illinois stands at 3,792, state health officials said Wednesday.