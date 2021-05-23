12-year-old girl reported missing from Clearing

article

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Clearing neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Nevaeh Montes De Oca was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and white gym shoes.

She is described as White Hispanic, 4'10" and weighs 110 pounds.

She has black hair, a light complexion and brown eyes.

She may be in the vicinity of the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

If you have information about Montes De Oca, police ask that you dial 911 or contact the Area One Detective Division- Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.