1,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 34 deaths

Illinois health officials Monday reported 1,246 new cases of COVID-19, along with 34 additional deaths.

The latest cases were reported among 37,361 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. The positivity rate for the state increased slightly to 2.8%.

Twenty-four of the latest deaths were reported in Cook County, officials said.

So far, a total of 1,175,655 cases of COVID-19 and 20,303 deaths have been reported in Illinois, officials said.

A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said.

As of Sunday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 377 were in the ICU and 169 were on ventilators, health officials said.