More than 125 CPS students nailed a perfect ACT score — here’s where they go to school

The Brief More than 125 Chicago Public Schools students earned a perfect 36 on the ACT Walter Payton College Prep leads all CPS schools with 40 top scorers Final numbers could rise after ACT and CPS complete data validation this fall



At least 125 high school students across Chicago Public Schools earned a perfect score on the ACT this year — something fewer than 1% of students pull off nationwide, according to preliminary data shared by CPS.

What we know:

The standout among CPS schools was Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, where 40 students scored a 36. Lane Tech College Prep followed with 24, and Whitney M. Young Magnet High School reported 23 perfect scores.

Northside College Prep saw 20 students reach the milestone, while Jones College Prep had 13. Several other high schools — including Amundsen, Lincoln Park, Disney II, Solorio, and Von Steuben — reported one or two perfect scores each.

The data includes both spring school-day ACT exams and national weekend test dates between September 2024 and June 2025.

Officials also noted that while most top scorers are current juniors in the Class of 2026, a few were seniors and at least one was a sophomore.

What we don't know:

The numbers are still preliminary. CPS says final validated results won’t be available until fall, after a full review by the district and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Some student scores may be reassigned to different schools or disqualified during that process.

By the numbers:

This estimated tally incorporates perfect scores from both 1) school day ACT testing in the spring and 2) any weekend national test dates from September 2024 through now. Preliminary school day test perfect scores are as follows:

Walter Payton College Prep (40) Lane Tech College Prep (24) Whitney Young Magnet (23) Northside College Prep (20) Jones College Prep (13) Amundsen High School (2) Lincoln Park High School (2) Von Steuben Metropolitan High School (2) Disney II Magnet (1) Solorio Academy High School (1)

* 128 perfect scores

What they're saying:

In a statement, CPS leaders said the results showcase the academic strength emerging from public schools in Chicago, especially selective enrollment schools.

"This remarkable accomplishment reflects the powerful impact of investing in Chicago’s youth," the statement said. "CPS students continue to rise to the highest academic standards, proving that they rank among the brightest and most capable young minds in the nation. The District remains deeply committed to preparing the next generation for long-term success by advancing educational opportunities, strengthening not only the future of individual students but also the city of Chicago and our country as a whole."

What's next:

ACT will continue releasing final data through mid-June. CPS and ISBE will complete their data review in time for final state assessment reports, expected in late October.