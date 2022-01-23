13-car crash causes delays on I-90 Sunday morning

A 13-car pile-up on I-90 briefly disrupted a morning commute for some.

According to Illinois State Police, around 8:20 a.m., troopers responded to I-90 northbound at Montrose Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving 13 cars.

Around 8:43 a.m. the right and center lanes were shut down for a crash investigation.

All lanes were reopened around 9:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and there is no further information at this time, police said.