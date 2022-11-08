13 Illinois Lottery players win big in historic $2 billion Powerball draw

Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won some big money.

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

Two Illinois Lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature to win $100,000 each.

Eleven players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

More than 400,000 other prizes were won in Tuesday morning's Powerball drawing.

This Powerball run began on August 4, according to the Illinois Lottery.

"With nearly $111 million in total ticket sales during this historic Powerball roll, we are pleased to return over $44 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State," said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery.

A winning Powerball ticket that matched all six numbers was sold in California.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The jackpot was the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those were close to this prize.

Why was the Powerball delayed?

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were shared at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday, several hours after the originally-scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing.

The drawing was delayed because a participating lottery – later revealed to be in Minnesota – had issues processing sales.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7," the Minnesota Lottery said in a release." The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."

How to play the Powerball Jackpot

FILE - People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The drawings are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, and also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The grand prize was previously won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, resulting in a $206.9 million jackpot.

Odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

For more information on lottery games, or to buy tickets, visit IllinoisLottery.com.