13 Lake County businesses fined for underage tobacco sales
CHICAGO - Over a dozen businesses in Lake County have been caught selling tobacco to underage customers in the past two months.
The minimum-age tobacco laws prohibit the sale of tobacco or alternative nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says this was its second round of compliance checks this year.
The checks were conducted at 67 tobacco retailers across the county.
Of those, 13 businesses were failed and fined.
The following locations were fined:
- Shell Gas Station, 41867 N Route 41, Wadsworth
- Toor's Citgo Truck Stop, 16470 W Russell Rd, Wadsworth
- Wadsworth Crossing BP Gas Station, 39105 N Route 41, Wadsworth
- Love's Truck Stop, 43100 N Route 41, Wadsworth
- 7-11 Convenience Store - Oasis, 13845 W Oasis Service Rd, Unincorporated Lake Forest
- Circle-K Gas Station, 20020 N Route 12, Deer Park
- Lake Cook Smoke Shop, 20017 N Route 12, Unincorporated Palatine
- Mobil Gas Station, 33199 N Route 45, Unincorporated Grayslake
- Grandwood Park Mobil Gas Station, 18450 W Grand Ave, Unincorporated Gurnee
- Mobil Gas Station, 39119 N Lewis Ave, Beach Park
- Monster Cloud Vape & Cigar, 27273 Volo Village Rd, Volo
- Gas Caps, 26025 W Grand Ave, Ingleside
- Mobil, 27161 W Grass Lake Rd, Unincorporated Antioch