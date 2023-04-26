13 Lake County businesses fined for underage tobacco sales

Over a dozen businesses in Lake County have been caught selling tobacco to underage customers in the past two months.

The minimum-age tobacco laws prohibit the sale of tobacco or alternative nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says this was its second round of compliance checks this year.

The checks were conducted at 67 tobacco retailers across the county.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Of those, 13 businesses were failed and fined.

The following locations were fined: