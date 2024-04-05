13 migrants, including 9 children, found living in illegal basement apartment in NW Indiana: police

Thirteen migrants were found living in an unsafe, illegal basement apartment in Northwest Indiana as police were investigating an overdose death.

The incident happened at 4 p.m., April 2 at a multi-unit building in the 1100 block of Indiana Street.

Initially, Hammond police were called to an overdose death at the building. However, as officers were investigating the death, they were told by an upstairs resident that were 13 other people in the basement.

Police found the 13 people, which included nine children between 2 months old to 14 years old, two women and two men, all from Venezuela.

The basement apartment where they were housed was also found to violate several city ordinances.

"Over the last 20 years as mayor, I’ve had to visit horrific scenes of tragic fires where people have died, trapped in illegal basement apartments. We have worked very hard to eliminate these illegal apartments and hold the owners responsible and will do the same here," said Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.

The basement had several code violations, with overloaded extension cords, inadequate exits, windows and walls, according to police.

Following the inspection, all the migrants were given a notice to vacate within the next 10 days.

The living arrangements for the migrants were arranged by the pastor of a church in East Chicago, Ind., authorities say.

"If the investigation determines that the Pastor believed he could send 13 undocumented people to live in an illegal basement apartment in our city, I will ensure that he be held responsible for these actions. The City of Hammond is not open to this type of illegal criminal activity and he has placed people in significant harm, including children," said McDermott.

A comprehensive investigation of the residence is set for April 12 to check for more violations. The investigation is ongoing.



