13 shot, 1 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence Thursday.

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was inside of a business about 12:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone walked in and shot the man multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Victor Hampton, a resident of South Shore.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman was wearing a mask, dark gray clothing and had shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said. He fled in a gray SUV.

In nonfatal attacks, two people were wounded in a shooting in Pulaski Park on the Northwest Side. About 1:35 a.m., the men, 42 and 43, were driving in the 6300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, when they heard shots and felt a pain, police said. The 43-year-old was struck in the leg and the younger man was struck in the back and leg, police said. They were both taken to St. Francis Hospital, where the older man is in fair condition and the 42-year-old is in serious condition.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side, just a block from where a person was fatally shot hours earlier. About 3:50 p.m., the men were in a vehicle parked in the alley behind the 6300 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police and CFD spokesman Larry Merritt. Another man, 30, was struck in the left arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A man was shot during an argument over a vehicle crash in West Garfield Park. Two Jeep SUVs were traveling about 9:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lake Street when one attempted to overtake the other, striking the vehicle and causing it to hit a pole, police said. The driver who struck the other vehicle then exited his Jeep and shot a 42-year-old man in the leg and hand during an argument over the crash, police said. The 42-year-old man was a relative of the driver who struck the pole and observed the crash from a different vehicle, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Advertisement

One person was killed and 28 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.