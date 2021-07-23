Man shot during argument over West Side crash; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a man was shot during an argument over a vehicle crash Thursday night in West Garfield Park.

About 9:50 p.m., two Jeep SUVs were traveling in the 4000 block of West Lake Street when overtake the other, striking the vehicle and causing it to hit a pole, Chicago police said.

The driver who struck the other vehicle then exited his Jeep and shot a 42-year-old man in the leg and hand during an argument over the crash, police said.

The 42-year-old man was a relative of the driver who struck the pole and observed the crash from a different vehicle, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 25-year-old woman and three children — two 8-years-olds and a 2-year-old — were also riding in the Jeep that struck the pole and were transported to area hospitals for observation but did not suffer serious injuries.

The man who crashed into the Jeep and shot the 42-year-old was on scene when police arrived and taken into custody.

Advertisement

He was brought to Area Four headquarters for further investigation.