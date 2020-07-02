13 shot, 1 fatally Wednesday in Chicago

article

Thirteen people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago, including a 30-year-old woman killed in a domestic-related shooting in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

She was fighting with someone she knew at 11:10 p.m. when that person pulled out a gun and it went off in the 10600 block of South Oglesby Avenue, striking her in the chest, Chicago police said.

The woman, identified as Tiara Wallace, died later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police are questioning a person of interest.

In non-fatal shootings, a 47-year-old man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was standing in an alley with a group of people about 11:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Fifth Avenue, when someone fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

About 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in Homan Square on the West Side. He was standing near a gas station in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire, police said. Friends drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Three hours earlier, man was shot in Mayfair on the Northwest Side. The 36-year-old was in the 4700 block of North Pulaski Road about 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

Ten minutes prior, two people were shot in Rogers Park on the North Side. The pair, a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were driving north about 7:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, police said.

The woman was shot in the back, while the man was shot in the chest, thigh, arm and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

About 6:40 p.m., a man was seriously wounded in Austin on the West Side. The 20-year-old was on a porch in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Two hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot on the Far South Side. He was in the 100 block of East 130th Street about 4:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the lower back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

About the same time, a 16-year-old boy and a man were shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 4:50 p.m., they were on the sidewalk on South St. Louis Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was shot in the leg, while a 20-year-old man was struck in the hand, police said. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 1:20 p.m., a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. The 39-year-old was in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Before noon, a 43-year-old man was shot in University Village on the Near West Side. He was arguing with someone he knew about 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Hastings Street when the person fired shots, police said. The man was taken in good condition to UIC Hospital with a gunshot to his forearm, police said. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 2 a.m., two women were shot in Englewood on the South Side. One of the women was arguing with a man she knew in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, then got into a vehicle with another woman and drove away, police said. The man followed them in his vehicle, pulled up next to them and began to fire shots into the vehicle. One woman, 27, was struck in the hand and the other, 23, was struck in the left leg.

On Tuesday, 18 people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence.