13 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Thursday

Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another injured that afternoon on the Southwest Side.

They were headed north in a vehicle about 1:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Western Avenue when they slammed into another vehicle, Chicago police said. Paramedics responded to the crash and found that the men had been shot, but it wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting took place, according to police and fire officials.

A 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man, 21, was found with a gunshot wound to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A woman, 39, and a 3-year-old boy in the other vehicle were taken to Stroger with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man was shot to death early Thursday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Imani Heath, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East 42nd Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Heath, who lived in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, had been shot several times in the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting left a 31-year-old man wounded during a carjacking Thursday night in Austin on the West Side.

Two males walked up to him and fired shots as he got out of his vehicle about 11:20 p.m. in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police. The man was struck in the leg and buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. He told officers the shooters drove off in his vehicle.

About 10 minutes before that, another man was shot in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The man, 25, was driving about 10:10 pm. in the 1600 block of West 111th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the legs, police said. He drove himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition.

Another person was wounded hours earlier in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

About 7:55 p.m., a male was in the 10600 block of South Oglesby Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A man was shot during an argument about an hour and a half earlier in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 24, was involved in an argument with a person he knew about 6:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Indiana Avenue when the person pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the head and shoulder and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition.

Earlier that afternoon, a man was shot in the South Loop.

Paramedics picked him up about 1:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South State Street, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

About an hour and a half before that, two men were injured in a shooting in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

They were traveling in a vehicle about 12:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 93rd Street when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in the leg and the other man, 28, suffered a graze wound. They were in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 34-year-old was arguing with two people in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street at 8:55 a.m. when one of them took out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the thigh, according to police. The 34-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 15 minutes before that, two men were wounded in Austin.

They were walking to an L station about 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone drove by and fired shots, police said. A 23-year-old was shot once in his chest, once in his thigh, twice in the shoulder and once in his lower back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man, 22, was in good condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Ten people were shot throughout the city on Wednesday, one of them fatally.