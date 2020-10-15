10 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 45-year-old man who was killed in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was in a westbound vehicle when he was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Ada Street, according to Chicago police. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby home.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was critically wounded in Douglas Park on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., he was in the 1300 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone shot him in the face, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot and robbed in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Kolin Avenue when two males approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects took the man’s cellphone and shot him in the leg, police said. The 59-year-old, who has a valid concealed-carry license, returned fire but did not strike the robbers.

The man was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot while riding in a car through Avondale on the Northwest Side.

He was traveling about 9:24 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a black sedan pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 21-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Community First Medical Center in fair condition.

About ten minutes before that, a shooting left a man wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 47-year-old was sitting on a porch about 9:12 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire from a black SUV, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and hand, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Two people were wounded within 10 minutes of each other Wednesday evening in separate shootings in Austin on the West Side.

A 17-year-old boy was on the sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The teen was struck multiple times in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 27-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Earlier in the evning, a person was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 7:15 p.m., a female was in the 300 block of East 51st Street when someone opened fire, police said. She was struck in the foot and treated at the scene.

Wednesday morning, a man was injured by gunfire in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue when two males fired shots from a passing, newer-model SUV, according to police.

The man was shot in both thighs and the buttocks and someone drove him to 26th Street and Calumet Avenue, police said. A police officer then drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 23-year-old man in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

About 1 a.m., he was in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when he was shot in the left thigh, police said. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the man refused to answer questions about the incident.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Fifteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.