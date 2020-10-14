2 killed, 13 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Fifteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The most recent reported fatal shooting left a man dead and a 13-year-old girl wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

They were standing on a porch about 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a red-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man, 23, was shot in the armpit and chin area, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot early Tuesday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

Advertisement

Officers responded shortly after midnight to gunfire in the 2100 block of East 95th Place and found the woman lying unresponsive on a porch with two gunshot wounds to her back, Chicago police said.

Stacey Jones, 35, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The woman was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot at a gas station in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Just before 8 p.m., someone walked up to the 47-year-old at a gas station in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Less than an hour prior a 25-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 7:20 p.m. found the man with a gunshot wound to his right arm in the 800 block of North Avers Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in separate shootings at the same time, one near the Museum Campus and the other in West Town.

About 6:45 p.m., a 24-year-old man he was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he was shot in the leg by someone in another vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

At the same time a 41-year-old man was walking to his vehicle about in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Thirty minutes prior a man was shot in South Shore.

About 6:15 p.m., he was in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive when someone opened fire, police said.

The 25-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the 26-year-old was in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior two men were shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 4:26 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue when shots rang out, police said.

A 30-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his arms and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man, 18, was shot in the abdomen, arm and was taken to the same hospital. Both were in serious condition.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

Three employees were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting at a Chicago Housing Authority maintenance building on the Near West Side.

They were working in the rear of the premises in the 1300 block of South Loomis Avenue, when someone pulled up at 8 a.m. in a BMW and opened fire, police said.

One man was shot four times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 56-year-old had gunshot wounds to his shoulder, back, abdomen and buttocks.

Another man, 46, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. The third man, 31, went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshots to his legs.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 32-year-old man was shot in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

About 6:05 a.m. he was driving in the 13200 block of South Torrence Avenue, when someone fired shots at him from a passing vehicle, police said.

He was struck in the torso and right hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. His condition is unknown.

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.