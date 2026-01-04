How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: NFC Wild Card TV channel, live stream info, start time

It's the ultimate rubber match.

The Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. Earlier, it was for the NFC North standings. Then, it was for the NFC North crown.

Now, it's for a spot in the NFC Divisional Round.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round.

NFC Wild Card: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: Amazon Prime Video & FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. It will also be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live there. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Jan. 10

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 7:00 p.m., CDT

Of course, it comes down to this.

The Bears and Packers, the most storied rivalry in NFL history, takes center stage when it matters most. Welcome to the NFL Playoffs.

The Bears and Packers return to the primetime slot on Saturday. They just played in this slot in the last weekend of December. The Bears, as you may remember, walked off the Packers in overtime with a 46-yard touchdown toss from Caleb Williams. This avenged a 28-21 loss at Lambeau earlier in the season.

But, none of that really matters now. The playoffs are a new season.

This will be the third time the Bears and Packers have met in the postseason. Green Bay won the 2010 NFC Championship 21-14 at Soldier Field. Before that, the last postseason meeting between the two was in 1941. Back then, the Bears won the Western Division playoff 33-14 at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Bears 2025 Season

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers 42, Chicago Bears 38

Week 18: Detroit Lions 19, Chicago Bears 16

NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Round: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears