How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: NFC Wild Card TV channel, live stream info, start time
It's the ultimate rubber match.
The Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. Earlier, it was for the NFC North standings. Then, it was for the NFC North crown.
Now, it's for a spot in the NFC Divisional Round.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round.
NFC Wild Card: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
TV: Amazon Prime Video & FOX 32 Chicago
Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Packers will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. It will also be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live there. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time
Date: Jan. 10
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: 7:00 p.m., CDT
Of course, it comes down to this.
The Bears and Packers, the most storied rivalry in NFL history, takes center stage when it matters most. Welcome to the NFL Playoffs.
The Bears and Packers return to the primetime slot on Saturday. They just played in this slot in the last weekend of December. The Bears, as you may remember, walked off the Packers in overtime with a 46-yard touchdown toss from Caleb Williams. This avenged a 28-21 loss at Lambeau earlier in the season.
But, none of that really matters now. The playoffs are a new season.
This will be the third time the Bears and Packers have met in the postseason. Green Bay won the 2010 NFC Championship 21-14 at Soldier Field. Before that, the last postseason meeting between the two was in 1941. Back then, the Bears won the Western Division playoff 33-14 at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Bears 2025 Season
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24
Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16
Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16
Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42
Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20
Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17
Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28
Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15
Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21
Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3
Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16
Week 17: San Francisco 49ers 42, Chicago Bears 38
Week 18: Detroit Lions 19, Chicago Bears 16
NFL Playoffs
Wild Card Round: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears