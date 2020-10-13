3 shot while working at CHA building in University Village

Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the rear of a Chicago Housing Authority maintenance building on the Near West Side.

They were working in the rear of the premises in the 1300 block of South Loomis Avenue when someone pulled up at 8 a.m. in a BMW and opened fire, Chicago police said in a statement.

The men were shot in the rear of a CHA building in that block, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

One man was shot four times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 56-year-old had gunshot wounds to his shoulder, back, abdomen and buttocks.

Another man, 46, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. The third man, 31, went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshots to his legs.

The gunman wore a red shirt and a black, orange and white mask, police said. He drove off in a white, four-door BMW.

In 2018, a shooting in the same block wounded six people and resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Erin Carey, who paramedics left untreated under a sheet for over an hour while he was still breathing. In response to the incident, the Chicago Fire Department enacted new protocols to avoid what it called a “tragic error.”