Man killed, 13-year-old girl wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A shooting left a man dead and a 13-year-old girl wounded Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

They were standing on a porch about 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a red-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Mahogany Walker was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

“My baby’s fine, glory be to God,” said Mahogany’s father, Ervin Wheaton.

However, he has a message for the shooter.

“I feel sorry for you man. There something wrong with you in the head,” Wheaton said.

The man, 23, was shot in the armpit and chin area, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Pastor Donavan Price says the two victims were siblings.

“The young man has passed. It’s terrible, terrible for her to have to deal with that,” he said.

Price says that on Tuesday night, about seven people were shot in Chicago in less than three hours.

“There are mothers crying all over the place. There’s a child fighting for her life right now,” he said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.