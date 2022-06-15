Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old accused of carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking multiple rideshare drivers last month in Englewood.

The juvenile faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The carjackings occurred at the following times and locations:

  • On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 35-year-old man in the 6400 block of South Hamilton.
  • On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 37-year-old man in the 2100 block of West 64th Street.
  • On May 31, the teen is accused of carjacking a 26-year-old man in the 6400 block of South Damen.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday, and charged accordingly.   