13-year-old accused of carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking multiple rideshare drivers last month in Englewood.
The juvenile faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
The carjackings occurred at the following times and locations:
- On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 35-year-old man in the 6400 block of South Hamilton.
- On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 37-year-old man in the 2100 block of West 64th Street.
- On May 31, the teen is accused of carjacking a 26-year-old man in the 6400 block of South Damen.
The juvenile was arrested Tuesday, and charged accordingly.