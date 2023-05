A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The boy was in an alley around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him on the right foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.