13-year-old boy shot and killed in Joliet alley, police say

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in an alley in Joliet, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:42 p.m. to the 300 block of Desplaines Street, where they found the boy in a rear alley with gunshot wounds.

He showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the teen’s identity has not been released. Police have not shared further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

What's next:

Joliet police are still working to identify the suspect(s) involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.