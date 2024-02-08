13-year-old boy told woman he had a gun, robbed her in Old Town: police

A 13-year-old boy is accused of robbing a woman in Old Town Wednesday night.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated robbery.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the juvenile allegedly implied that he had a weapon and took personal belongings from a 36-year-old woman in the 300 block of West Schiller, police said.

About 20 minutes later, officers located the teen in the 300 block of West North Avenue and placed him in custody.

No additional information was made available.