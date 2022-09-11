Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:38 PM CDT until MON 12:30 AM CDT, Lake County, Mchenry County
10
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:54 PM CDT until MON 12:45 AM CDT, Cook County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:19 PM CDT until SUN 8:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:19 PM CDT until SUN 5:30 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from SUN 4:55 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County

13-year-old boy trying to break into Kia shot by concealed carry license holder, Chicago police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

Lake County Police Department sees increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts

There is an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts in Lake County.

CHICAGO - In Chicago on Sunday, a man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly breaking into his Kia.

Chicago police said the 13-year-old was also carrying a gun.

The whole thing went down on South Langley in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood around 2:35 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Police said that the 26-year-old owner of the Kia found the kid breaking into it. 

The owner (who has a valid concealed carry license) pulled out a handgun and shot the kid in the leg, police said.

When they arrived, police found a gun on the kid, too. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Police took the concealed carry holder in for questioning and the case remains under investigation.

On a side note, there are viral videos that show how easy it is to steal some models of Kias.