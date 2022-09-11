13-year-old boy trying to break into Kia shot by concealed carry license holder, Chicago police say

In Chicago on Sunday, a man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly breaking into his Kia.

Chicago police said the 13-year-old was also carrying a gun.

The whole thing went down on South Langley in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood around 2:35 p.m.

Police said that the 26-year-old owner of the Kia found the kid breaking into it.

The owner (who has a valid concealed carry license) pulled out a handgun and shot the kid in the leg, police said.

When they arrived, police found a gun on the kid, too. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Police took the concealed carry holder in for questioning and the case remains under investigation.

On a side note, there are viral videos that show how easy it is to steal some models of Kias.