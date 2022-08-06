Viral videos about stealing Kias and Hyundais coincides with car thefts in Will County, sheriff says

Viral videos showing people how to steal Kias and Hyundais have coincided with three stolen car reports in Will County, the Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post, the Will County Sheriff's Office said that a Kia Optima and Kia Sportage were stolen in Plainfield in the first couple days of August. Someone damaged the dashboard of a Kia Sorento in the same subdivision, but that car was not stolen.

"The Sheriff's Office has been advised that a recently new viral video posted on social media may have sparked these thefts. The video, commonly referred to as the Kia Challenge,' dares people to steal Kia's or Hyundai's taking advantage of a default in the security issues related to these vehicles," the post read.

Kia models from the year 2011 to 2021 are impacted, and Hyundai models from 2015 through 2021.

Law enforcement recommends hiding your Kia or Hyundai inside your garage, or blocking your Kia or Hyundai in the driveway with another car that's harder to steal.