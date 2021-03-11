13-year-old charged in carjackings in Calumet Heights

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in two armed carjackings from 2020 in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The teen, who wasn’t named because he’s charged as a juvenile, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the South Side incidents, Chicago police announced Thursday.

He allegedly carjacked a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint July 14, 2020, in the 9200 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.

He’s also accused of carjacking a 22-year-old woman July 15, 2020, in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue.

The boy was expected to appear in juvenile court Thursday on two count of aggravated vehicular highjacking.

On Wednesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown unveiled a new website dedicated to information about carjackings.

The announcement came after the city continued to see a rise in carjackings through the first months of 2021, even after reported carjackings more than doubled in 2020 over the previous year.